Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $51.71 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $51.71 billion and $10.63 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00510954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,680,464,939 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

