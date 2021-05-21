DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 64,118 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00.

DASH stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

