DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DV stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

