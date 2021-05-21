DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.