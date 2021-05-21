Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

