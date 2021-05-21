DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 5.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.40. 8,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,390,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 122.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

