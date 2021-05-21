DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of DOYU opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.