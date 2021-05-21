Dovu (DOV) Price Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Dovu has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $2.37 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.01047776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.74 or 0.09405709 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

