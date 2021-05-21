Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.