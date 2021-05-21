Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,190 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

