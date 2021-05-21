DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

