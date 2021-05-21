Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.