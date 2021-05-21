Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.26) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,423.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.68.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

