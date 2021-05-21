Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,775 Price Target at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.61) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

