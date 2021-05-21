DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.94

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.19. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 19,024 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

