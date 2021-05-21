DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

ETR:KWS opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

