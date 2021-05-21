DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.80 ($133.88).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -177.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.49.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.