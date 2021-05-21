Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.