EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

