EasyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $7.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00017396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.