easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 961.34 ($12.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.63.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

