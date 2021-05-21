Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.