eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. 375,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,239. eBay has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.