eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 106,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 321,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

