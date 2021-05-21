Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,254 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.