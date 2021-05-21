Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

