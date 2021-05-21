Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 8,838 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $256.24 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

