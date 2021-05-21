Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

