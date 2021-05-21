Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.05 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

