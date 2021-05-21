Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $91,730,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $344.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average of $365.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

