Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

