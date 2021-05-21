Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 128,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.