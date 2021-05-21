Edgeware Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $88.37 million and approximately $857,119.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

