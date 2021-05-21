Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

