Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

