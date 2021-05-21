Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $56.09 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

