Eduardo Vivas Acquires 16,883 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.