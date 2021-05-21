EDUCare Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $2.63 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars.

