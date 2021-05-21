Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

