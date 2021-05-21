Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.