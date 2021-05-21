Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

ELAN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

