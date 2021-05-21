Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $74.73 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

