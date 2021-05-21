Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.34.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Insiders have sold a total of 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644 in the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

