electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys $49,687.50 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.61 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

