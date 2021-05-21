Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ELVT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,127,605 shares of company stock worth $7,204,470. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

