Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12,600.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 836.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,425. The firm has a market cap of $192.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

