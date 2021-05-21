Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 22,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 193,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

