Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $3,108,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $9,503,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.66. 43,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.