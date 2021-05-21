Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.