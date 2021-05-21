Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.99 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

